Binance USD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.46 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and $2.46 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003643 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD’s genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 6,445,097,630 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

