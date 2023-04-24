BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $341.03 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $341.03 million and $409,664.30 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $27,461.02 or 1.00009998 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 27,755.4691031 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $423,493.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

