Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $6.13 million and $98,711.87 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001828 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.19518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.50791885 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $95,023.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

