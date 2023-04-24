BitTorrent-New (BTT) Achieves Market Cap of $600.98 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $600.98 million and approximately $14.78 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004583 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003552 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001142 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000064 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $19,842,764.32 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

