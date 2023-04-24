Blake D. Moret Sells 20,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total transaction of $2,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,854,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,070,370.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PTC Stock Down 0.4 %

PTC stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.09. 768,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.07. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $139.91.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of PTC

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,237,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $43,148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after buying an additional 358,134 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.