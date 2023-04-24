BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.79. 95,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.64. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$12.95 and a 1 year high of C$14.16.

