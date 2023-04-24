BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of ZAG stock traded up C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$13.79. 95,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,871. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$12.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.64.

