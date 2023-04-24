BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:ZEB traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$34.56. The company had a trading volume of 746,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,258. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$31.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.82.

