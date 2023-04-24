BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZPW stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$15.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.33.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.