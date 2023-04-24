Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Shares of BYD opened at $68.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,153.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at $909,875,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $2,048,749.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,106,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,161 shares of company stock worth $34,312,098. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

