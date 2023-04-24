Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BRLT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of BRLT opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.76. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.17 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 1.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

