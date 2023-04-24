Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Broadwind from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Broadwind Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $108.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadwind will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

