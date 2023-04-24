Brokerages Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Target Price at $65.77

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $70.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.88.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

