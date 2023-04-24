Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.9% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $152.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $158.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.