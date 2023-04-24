Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Makes New $267,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $162.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.52. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

