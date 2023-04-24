Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Purchases 8,535 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,968 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Shell makes up about 1.4% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $153,753,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.05 on Monday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

