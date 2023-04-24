Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,373 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up approximately 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Builders FirstSource worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 359,400.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after buying an additional 317,299 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $94.12. The company had a trading volume of 102,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,173. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $96.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.98.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Articles

