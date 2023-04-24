Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.96-5.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.03-4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.15-1.19 EPS.

CDNS traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $212.98. 1,392,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.35. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $217.67. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 69.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.36.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $5,475,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,919,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $5,475,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,919,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $62,287,406. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

