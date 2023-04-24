Calix (NYSE:CALX) Given New $79.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Price Performance

Calix stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.

Insider Transactions at Calix

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $244.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Calix will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Calix by 205.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 105,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Calix by 167.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.