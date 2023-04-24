Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 794 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.6% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after buying an additional 800,108 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,638,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,504,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,804 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.12.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $123.03 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

