Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 9,721 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $106.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.38. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

