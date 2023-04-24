Callahan Advisors LLC Has $8 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,839 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 537.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after buying an additional 8,373,086 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,222,000 after buying an additional 4,823,559 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after buying an additional 4,748,238 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

