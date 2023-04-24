Callahan Advisors LLC Has $9.67 Million Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,878 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for 1.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.41) to GBX 2,550 ($31.56) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.22) to GBX 2,300 ($28.46) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.94) to GBX 2,510 ($31.06) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $58.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.