Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $58.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.38.

CPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $33.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

