Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.98) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 158.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of TXP stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 62 ($0.77). 1,381,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,995. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of GBX 51 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 114 ($1.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68. The firm has a market capitalization of £144.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,200.00 and a beta of 0.77.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.