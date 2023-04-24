Canadian Utilities (CU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.04). Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CU stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$39.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,290. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$33.24 and a one year high of C$41.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on CU shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Canadian Utilities and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.93.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

