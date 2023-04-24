Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,807,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,215,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,819 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $80.50 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

