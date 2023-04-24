C&C Group (LON:CCR) Sets New 1-Year High at $15,880.00

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £158.80 ($198.33) and last traded at £155.80 ($194.58), with a volume of 361198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £156.60 ($195.58).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of C&C Group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. The firm has a market cap of £61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 104,400.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,000.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,915.53.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

