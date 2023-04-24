CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.50

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 26651163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76.

Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 256,144 shares in the last quarter.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

