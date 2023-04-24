CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €96.40 ($107.11) and last traded at €96.10 ($106.78). Approximately 1,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €96.00 ($106.67).

CWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($116.67) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €118.00 ($131.11) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €105.00 ($116.67) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €95.06 and a 200-day moving average of €90.56.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

