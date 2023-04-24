Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.47. 1,015,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.64. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.91.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,232,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,564,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,620,000 after buying an additional 367,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,206,000 after buying an additional 136,298 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

