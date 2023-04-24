Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $192.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.59.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $169.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

