Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $45.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.10.

NYSE CHWY opened at $32.87 on Thursday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.85, a PEG ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 71,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

