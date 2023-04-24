Childress Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.92. 2,427,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,233,889. The company has a market capitalization of $225.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

