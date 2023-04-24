Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,564,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,498,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $379.15. 401,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,203. The firm has a market cap of $282.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

