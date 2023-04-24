Childress Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Stock Down 0.7 %

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $443.21. 152,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,645. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The firm has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $422.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

