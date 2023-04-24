Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Down 5.3%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 1,147,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,142,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Chindata Group Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $201.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.24 million. Research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chindata Group

Chindata Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 10,256,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $73,731,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,382,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after purchasing an additional 278,887 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,435,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 323,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 920,555 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.