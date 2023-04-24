Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Down 5.3%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 1,147,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,142,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $201.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.24 million. Research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
