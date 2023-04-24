Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHRD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $187.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,243,148.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,693. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

Chord Energy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $142.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.12. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $93.35 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $4.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.41%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

