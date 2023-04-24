Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $242.83

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $242.83 and last traded at $241.32, with a volume of 267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.17.

Christian Dior Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.51.

Christian Dior Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5602 per share. This is an increase from Christian Dior’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

About Christian Dior

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

