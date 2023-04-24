Citigroup Cuts Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target to $4.80

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $5.00 to $4.80 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GRAB. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.92.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of Grab stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. Grab has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Grab will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grab by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Grab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Grab by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Grab by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 128,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in Grab by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 38,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

