Citigroup Cuts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $39.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

USB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.35.

NYSE:USB opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

