Citigroup Increases Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Price Target to €23.00

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup to €23.00 ($25.00) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMEGF. HSBC raised shares of Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Siemens Energy Price Performance

Shares of Siemens Energy stock remained flat at $23.07 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.