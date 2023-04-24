Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $74.00 at Citigroup

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.15.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $63.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,490,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,272,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $60.94. The stock has a market cap of $276.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.