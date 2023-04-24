Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) versus Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Critical Review

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) and Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Proximus and Cogeco Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proximus N/A N/A N/A Cogeco Communications N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proximus and Cogeco Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proximus N/A N/A N/A $2.20 4.35 Cogeco Communications N/A N/A N/A $4.40 10.94

Analyst Ratings

Proximus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogeco Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Proximus and Cogeco Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proximus 2 1 0 0 1.33 Cogeco Communications 0 4 2 0 2.33

Proximus presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.84%. Cogeco Communications has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.87%. Given Cogeco Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cogeco Communications is more favorable than Proximus.

Dividends

Proximus pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Cogeco Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Proximus pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cogeco Communications pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of Proximus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Cogeco Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cogeco Communications beats Proximus on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proximus

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks. The EBU segment markets information and communication technology services and products to professional customers under the Proximus and Telindus brand names. The TEC segment centralizes all network and costs and supplies. The Wholesale Unit segment offers services to other telecom and cable operators. The ICS segment is responsible for the international carrier activities. The S&S segment brings together all the horizontal functions, such as human resources, finance, legal, strategy, and corporate communication; internal services, and real estate that support the Group’s activities. The company was founded on July 19, 1930 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario. The American Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Breeezeline in 13 states: Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.The company was founded by Henri Audet in 1972 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

