Coin98 Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $109.07 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

