CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.39.

COMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities cut their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

CommScope Price Performance

NASDAQ COMM opened at $4.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 204,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 83,664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Rayliant Investment Research acquired a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

