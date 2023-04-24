CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.39.
COMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities cut their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
CommScope Price Performance
NASDAQ COMM opened at $4.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 204,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 83,664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Rayliant Investment Research acquired a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
Further Reading
