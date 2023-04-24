CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Up to $4.53

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.63. CommScope shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 392,222 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.39.

CommScope Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 2.3% in the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 20,798,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CommScope by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after buying an additional 195,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,026,000 after buying an additional 710,698 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading

