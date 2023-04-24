Comparing Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) & Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) and Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF – Get Rating) are both non-energy minerals companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anglo American and Mount Logan Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American N/A N/A N/A $0.08 410.56 Mount Logan Capital N/A N/A N/A $0.17 12.43

Mount Logan Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anglo American, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Mount Logan Capital N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Anglo American and Mount Logan Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Anglo American pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Mount Logan Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Anglo American pays out 1,090.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mount Logan Capital pays out 134.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mount Logan Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Anglo American and Mount Logan Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 1 1 1 0 2.00 Mount Logan Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Anglo American currently has a consensus target price of $37.65, suggesting a potential upside of 17.66%. Mount Logan Capital has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.56%. Given Mount Logan Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mount Logan Capital is more favorable than Anglo American.

Summary

Mount Logan Capital beats Anglo American on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Mount Logan Capital

(Get Rating)

Mount Logan Capital Inc.is an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp. and changed its name to Mount Logan Capital Inc. in October 2018. Mount Logan Capital Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in New York City.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.