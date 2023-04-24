Comparing Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) and Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY)

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) and Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Azenta shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Azenta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Azenta alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Azenta has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azenta 349.08% 1.17% 1.03% Sumitomo Heavy Industries N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Azenta and Sumitomo Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Azenta and Sumitomo Heavy Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azenta $555.50 million 5.35 $2.13 billion $27.59 1.56 Sumitomo Heavy Industries $8.41 billion 0.33 $392.07 million $0.79 7.15

Azenta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sumitomo Heavy Industries. Azenta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Heavy Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Azenta and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azenta 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sumitomo Heavy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Azenta presently has a consensus target price of $66.80, suggesting a potential upside of 55.42%. Given Azenta’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Azenta is more favorable than Sumitomo Heavy Industries.

Summary

Azenta beats Sumitomo Heavy Industries on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc. is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples. The Life Sciences Services segment focuses on the solutions addressing the many needs of customers in the area of genomic analysis and the management and care of biological samples used in pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare, clinical, and academic research, and development markets. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters. The Precision Machinery segment includes plastic injection molding machines, plasma coating systems, laser processing systems, cryogenic equipment, transfer molding press machines, precision forgings, and defense equipment. The Construction Machinery segment consists of hydraulic excavators, mobile cranes, and road machinery. The Industrial Machinery segment produces material handling systems, turbines, pumps, forging machines, logistics and handling systems, and cyclotrons. The Ships segment builds ships and vessels. The Environmental Facilities & Plants segment handles power generation, industrial wastewater treatment, water and sewage treatment, landfill leachate treatment systems, air pollution control, chemical process equipment plants, pressure vessels, mixing vessels, steel structure

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.