Comparing Hour Loop (HOUR) & Its Rivals

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) is one of 54 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hour Loop to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -1.54% -20.18% -6.49% Hour Loop Competitors -15.20% -50.62% -10.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hour Loop and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hour Loop Competitors 189 1166 3503 49 2.70

Hour Loop presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.08%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 54.50%. Given Hour Loop’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hour Loop has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hour Loop and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $95.93 million -$1.48 million -40.63 Hour Loop Competitors $15.36 billion -$175.65 million -12.81

Hour Loop’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hour Loop. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hour Loop competitors beat Hour Loop on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Hour Loop Company Profile

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

